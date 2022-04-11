Still three teams reject F1 budget cap raise

Apr.11 - Still three Formula 1 teams are now arguing against a move to raise the budget cap by $7 million.

Red Bull's Christian Horner says teams' freight costs in particular are "doubling" in 2022 as a result of factors like covid and the Ukraine-Russia war.

"We also see it in the cost of living. We see inflation throughout the world," he said.

"We need to find a sensible allowance that takes into account these inflationary costs because the only compensatory place to offset that is parts and people.

"Formula 1 is acutely aware of that, the FIA are acutely aware. I think the teams by and large are looking to find a workable solution."

Initially, it was mainly the biggest teams like Red Bull and Mercedes who were arguing the loudest about a budget cap increase, but now McLaren and Aston Martin have joined their ranks.

Only Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Haas are opposed to a budget cap increase now.

"Rules are rules," Alfa-Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur said simply.

Haas' Gunther Steiner also sees no need for F1 to make a knee-jerk reaction to inflation.

"If we are above 3 percent inflation in September, there will automatically be more in 2023 anyway," he argues.

"We don't need to bring that forward."

As for why former budget cap hard-liners McLaren and Aston Martin have now defected and joined those pushing for a higher cap, Otmar Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport: "They have massive problems with their cars.

"They need the extra money for that," said the Alpine team boss, who defected from Aston Martin over the winter.

