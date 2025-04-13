Stella Questions Red Bull's Dynamics Amid Verstappen's Criticism

Apr.13 - With just a single point dividing Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in the world championship, the needle between McLaren and Red Bull is spicing up.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko caused a stir a few days ago when he suggested that McLaren favoured the wrong driver - Norris - in Suzuka, when Oscar Piastri asked to be let through to charge at Verstappen.

Marko thinks Piastri, on pole in Bahrain, is quicker in the races and has greater mental strength compared to Norris.

"But we know that," Marko said when asked about the controversy by Osterreich newspaper. "It's nothing new."

Tension is brewing between the two teams over suggestions McLaren's wings are flexing illegally, while Andrea Stella takes issue with Verstappen's current moaning about the problems with the 2025 Red Bull.

"I wonder what the Red Bull employees think when they hear their own driver talking like that about the car they built," the McLaren team boss told Sky Italia.

"A driver should be the ambassador of the values of a team," Stella added. "So, first of all, a little solidarity towards the Red Bull employees.

"But we know that Max is not only incredibly good in the car, but he is also very skilled when it comes to political and communication skills. He knows exactly how to throw bait into the pond."

Stella believes McLaren's management and drivers play a fairer game than Red Bull.

"We are down-to-earth people," said the Italian, "we stay very calm. We are not going to bite."

