Steiner says he will not comment on Schumacher's future for now
Jun.18 - Gunther Steiner says he will not be commenting on Mick Schumacher's future at Haas until "at least the summer".
After a period of off-track unrest in the wake of Schumacher's lack of performance and a series of high speed crashes, the German driver and his boss touched down in Montreal insisting peace has returned to their collaboration.
"It's been hyped up that we don't talk to each other," Steiner told Bild newspaper.
"We just laugh at what other people say about us not having a good relationship."
However, he stopped short of ending the rumours about Schumacher leaving Haas at the end of 2022, even though he admits technical partner Ferrari chooses one of the team's race drivers.
"No comment until at least the summer," Steiner told Sky Deutschland.
"These are rumours that would disturb the team internally. From the outside, they talk about it to create a bit of theatre.
"We have to work calmly. I will defend Mick and we will solve the problems internally. But if the others want to divide us, we will go our own way.
"We have had a less than perfect season so far, but we have to work to move forward."
Norbert Haug, a former Mercedes boss who had a close relationship with Mick's famous father Michael, says the onus is also on 23-year-old Schumacher to end the speculation.
"The best thing would be an inconspicuously good race that ends in at least a point," he said. "That would also bring a lot of calm to the team.
"It's not easy because he has never been to Montreal. But this situation will end at some point."
Haug advised Schumacher to drive with more confidence than at Baku, where he was supposedly told by Haas that another big crash may have ended his run at the team.
"Anyone who races in Formula 1 with caution will not win anything," he said. "He has to go to the limit again and I hope that his team will give him confidence.
"Then the result will come," Haug added.
Bring back Giovinazzi he is far better and experienced. Schumacher is a hack who doesn’t deserve to be in Formula 1. He has the family name but not the talent and is only a marketing ploy. Get rid of Mick he’s a loser and not making progress.
Gio already had his chance & didn't really improve over his 3-season stint, nor could he regularly & comfortably beat Kimi in the races further into his 3-season stint & simultaneously their as teammates.
I'm also skeptical he'd necessarily be an improvement over Mick.
Sorry, Gio was not good either. OK tester, but not a racer.
Always like Norbert talks a lot of sence
I promise not to further opine on MSC's progress, or lack of progress. IMO, Ferrari made the mistake. Should have put Mick at Alfa with Kimi for guidance and moved GIO to Haas. As for Teresa's post above.....MSC has been a champion in every series in which he has competed. Is he his dad's equal, hell no, but he earned his ride.
I'm sticking with 10-20 points by season's end. We'll see.
Mick is worth a try. Needed a good partner. Hss one now with KMAG, but I don't see him getting more than 5 pts.
GIovanni had his 3 years or so and did nada, so another ome not up to F1.
At least Gio didn’t continue crashing and destroying cars in a budget cap era. Anybody can qualify at the back and finish our of the points. Just look at Williams poor Canadian. Latifi and MSC should be replaced by those ready to go like Piastri. Zhou isn’t crashing. Stroll is a joke and not worthy of F1 but has rich daddy like Latifi.