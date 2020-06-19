Steiner 'not certain' about Haas' F1 future

Jun.19 - "Nothing is certain" about the future of the small American team Haas in Formula 1.

That is the admission of team boss Gunther Steiner, who admits the outfit has been hit hard by the corona crisis and financial fall-out.

Even driver Kevin Magnussen knows Haas is in trouble.

"It's a major crisis," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper. "It's not going to be easy, that's for sure, but I don't think we're the only ones in this situation."





Indeed, Williams is for sale and McLaren is looking for a 30 percent buyer, while Haas has halted all car development for 2020.

"We are not planning any upgrades until we know the budget for the year and how many races there will be," boss Steiner told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"We have to be very careful about what we do. I can't spend money that I don't know if I have."

However, he dismissed renewed rumours that Haas, like Williams and McLaren, is for sale.

"This is the third time this kind of rumour has started," said Steiner. "Someone is trying to stir things up.

"I would like to state clearly that Gene still owns the team 100 percent. If that changes, you will know. But if anyone wants to buy a team, Williams is officially for sale."

He said owner Gene Haas will make a decision about the team's future once Liberty Media presents the teams with a new Concorde Agreement.

"We haven't seen the new Concorde deal yet, but it's coming soon," said Steiner. "When we see it, we will decide on the future.

"Right now, it's his (Gene Haas') plan to stay," he insisted. "But it's only Gene who decides and nothing is certain until he does. But I believe that we will stay in Formula 1."

