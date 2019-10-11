Steiner facing race ban for Sochi radio outburst

Gunther Steiner is facing a hefty FIA penalty.

At Suzuka, the Haas boss has been summoned to the stewards to explain his radio outburst at Sochi.

After Kevin Magnussen was penalised for the manner in which he rejoined the track after an off, Steiner had referred to a "stupid, idiot steward".

According to an FIA statement, the outburst may have been a breach of the International Sporting Code.





The Swiss newspaper Blick says Steiner or Haas could be punished with a $250,000 fine, a paddock suspension for Steiner, or even a loss of points.

Magnussen stood his ground at Suzuka, describing the stewards as often "trigger happy".

Below you can hear the radio transmittion:

He called it a 'sausage penalty' on his own Twitter feed And @KevinMagnussen's boss, Guenther Steiner, wasn't too happy about it costing the team a P8 finish in Sochi 😬#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g1PVg7cE1g — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2019

↓ ↓

Check out more about: