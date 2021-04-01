Steiner admits Haas can only fight for last place this season

Apr.1 - Haas' only goal for 2021 is to race Williams at the very back of the grid.

That is the admission of boss Gunther Steiner, who openly admits that the small American team will not attempt to develop the 2020 car at all.

"It will be good if we can compete with Williams," he said. "That is all we can do and I believe that we are quite capable of it.

"We will not make any effort to achieve something more," Steiner, who says Haas' full resources are being put into the all-new car for 2022, added.

Haas headed into the 2021 season with the all-rookie lineup of Mick Schumacher alongside Nikita Mazepin.

"I think the maximum we can do this year is to prepare the drivers - to give them the opportunity to gain experience," Steiner said.

"All of this will be useful to them when we have a more competitive car at our disposal. That is exactly our plan for the season."

