Stefano Domenicali to become new F1 boss next year

With the negative impact on Ferrari in recent months following a formal investigation by the FIA, there has been a huge amount of speculation surrounding the team and their ability to compete with the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes. But with the most recent announcement of Ex-head of Ferrari taking the CEO sport at Formula 1 what could this mean for the future of the sport? In this article, we will be providing you with insight into who Stefano Domenicali is and why he is loved by so many.

Stefano Domenicali A Well-Liked Figure In Formula 1

Since joining Formula One in 1991 in the background at Ferrari, Stefano Domenicali has continued to make his way up the ranks. Being well respected by drivers, mechanics and higher-ups alike, he has had a vast amount of success in his career in formula one during this time. With a number of years spent at Ferrari as well as sitting at a number of FIA meetings, Domenicali has quickly become one of the most well-known and well-respected figures in Formula one at this time.

Winning The Constructors Championship At The End Of 2008

On his first year of becoming team principle for the Ferrari Formula One team, Stefano Domenicali saw a huge amount of success. With Hamilton taking home the driver’s championship, it was Ferrari that was able to maintain the Constructors Championship.

This was their 16th championship overall and was the last time that Ferrari has taken home a championship. With a 21-point lead over Hamilton and the McLaren team, this was a well-deserved victory for the team that saw them having a huge amount of success during Stefano Domenicali’s management. This was a great time for those wanting to know how to bet on F1 as the competition was fiercer than ever. With drivers going wheel to wheel out on the track as well as McLaren and Mercedes fighting for the constructor’s championship, this was one of the best seasons of Formula one we have seen in terms of action on the track, which would obviously impact on how bettors will behave this season.

A Resignation In 2014

Following a huge amount of success with the team came the resignation of Domenicali in 2014. With Ferrari struggling to reach those high positions due to lack of engine power, they were trailing behind the team and Mercedes and most importantly Lewis Hamilton. With the team at Ferrari only managing to bring home a position within the middle of the pit lane, Domenicali believed that him stepping down as boss would bring the shakeup that the team needed to put the fighting spirit back into the Ferrari team and what their cars are capable of.

Despite Raikkonen winning the Drivers' Championship in 2007 and a constructor’s championship win the following year, the team at Ferrari were struggling greatly. With an engine that lacked power and the cars at Red Bull casting a huge shadow over the team, it was time for a shake-up that would aid Ferrari moving forward in the future.

Top Spot At Lamborghini

Though he had retired from Ferrari, Domenicali was far from done with the automotive industry. He went on to become the chief executive of Ferrari where he has stayed to present day. As the current head of Lamborghini, there is a vast amount of interest surrounding the CEO, one of which is, of course, Formula One. With a senior position at one of the biggest car companies in the industry as well as a position with the FIA, there have been rumblings that Domenicali is set to take over in 2021.

Senior Position Within The FIA

With a senior position at the FIA, Domenicali is still very high up in the world of Formula 1. It is this involvement as well as years in the sport that have led many to see him as the favourite to replace the current CEO Chase Carey upon his retirement at the end of this year. Though we understand that no formal contracts have been yet been signed, and no official announcement from either Formula 1 or Domenicali himself, the news was reported by BBC on the 23rd Of September. With a huge amount of support for the decision, this is set to make the 2021 season of Formula one under the new CEO an exciting one for not only the fans of the sport but the drivers as well.

Whether you have been watching Formula One in the Era of Eccleston all those years ago or you are relatively new to the sport, there is plenty for you to be excited about, not only for the remainder of the current season but the next year's season drawing ever closer.

