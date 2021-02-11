Spanish GP fans want to return to normalcy

Feb.11 - Barcelona circuit boss Josep Lluis Santamaria is hoping to welcome spectators to the Spanish GP on 9 May.

The Circuit de Catalunya has confirmed that half-price tickets are going on sale next week, with grandstand seats to be socially-distanced amid the covid crisis and total capacity limited to 50 percent.

"People want to return to normalcy and so we have decided to open the stands with security guarantees," Santamaria told Diario Sport newspaper.

"Many measures will also have to be taken with regard to access and parking.

"It remains to be seen how mobility restrictions will affect Europe, but in case of cancellation, the refund of money will be expedited to the maximum," he added.

At the F1 Commission meeting on Thursday, it is expected that a May 2 race at Portimao will be added to the 2021 calendar, ruling out a Bahrain double-header for now.

"We are trying to adapt to the situation on an ongoing basis," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"We're not just working with a plan B, but also a plan C and plan D."

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Santamaria said negotiations about the next Spanish Grand Prix contract are now underway with Liberty Media.

"We are betting on a long-term contract - five years," he said.

"We cannot continue with the large forthcoming investments necessary for Formula 1 with one-year contracts that give no guarantee of continuity," he warned.

