Spa to replace asphalt run-off with gravel traps

Oct.10 - An EUR 80 million upgrade at Spa-Francorchamps will include the return of more gravel traps.

The Dutch source RTL Nieuws claims the renovations will also feature improved track safety and two new covered grandstands.

The report said the changes have been required by FIM, motor cycling's international body, ahead of the arrival to Spa in 2022 of an Endurance World Championship round.

But Formula 1 fans may also be happy that the circuit changes include part-removal of the asphalt run-off zones at La Source, Raidillon, Blanchimont, Les Combes and Stavelot, and their replacement with gravel.

Among the key safety improvements, meanwhile, is the addition of a new grandstand at the top of Raidillon, which provides more run-off at the scene of Anthoine Hubert's fatal 2019 crash.

↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

Check out more items on this website about: