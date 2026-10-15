Spa already rotates with Barcelona from 2028, and Rwanda has a 10-year deal from the early 2030s. Commentator Gert Vermersch fears Belgium must now lobby to stay.

Rwanda's arrival on the Formula 1 calendar has renewed fears that Spa-Francorchamps could eventually lose its place.

Belgian broadcaster VRT notes that Spa is already set to rotate with Barcelona from 2028, while Rwanda has now secured a 10-year deal from the early 2030s.

Play Sports commentator Gert Vermersch said the pressure on traditional European races is obvious.

"I'm a bit worried about it," he said when asked about F1's newest race.

"One will have to drop out to make room for the Rwandan GP. Belgium will therefore have to lobby."

Vermersch said Spa's popularity with drivers and fans may not be enough.

"The drivers love coming here," he noted. "The atmosphere is always tremendous, and it is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world."

"However, that is insufficient for the owners of Formula 1."

He argued that Europe is increasingly vulnerable because newer races can offer much larger hosting fees.

"The European GPs are already not high on the list for American owners, because they pay so little compared to the other Grand Prix races," he said.

"And that makes Spa-Francorchamps and Barcelona a bit like the underdogs in Europe."

Spa, Barcelona and Rwanda Rotation Spa and Barcelona share a slot from 2028 Rwanda deal 10 years from the early 2030s Commentator Gert Vermersch, Play Sports Source VRT Why Europe is exposed Lower hosting fees than newer races

Related: Wurz says more African races could follow Rwanda deal

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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