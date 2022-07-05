Spa and Paul Ricard could be missing on next years F1 calendar

Jul.5 - Spa-Francorchamps and Paul Ricard are missing from a newly-circulating provisional draft of the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, according to two authoritative newspapers.

De Limburger, a Dutch newspaper, claims next year's schedule will begin on March 5 in Bahrain following an official three-day test at the same Sakhir circuit.

"Two weeks later, Saudi Arabia is next on the provisional calendar, followed a week later by Australia," revealed correspondent Erik van Haren.

He said the schedule could swell from 23 to 24 grands prix if China releases its covid measures sufficiently to allow for Shanghai's return after a three-season absence.

As for the current races in France and Belgium, they have been "excluded from the calendar".

"Spa-Francorchamps can still hope a little for a one-year extension, if a new race in South Africa doesn't happen," van Haren added in a report echoing similar claims in De Telegraaf newspaper.

The reports said Monaco could also get a new deal.

