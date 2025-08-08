South America's Fastest Racers Go Head-to-Head in Thrilling Karting Championship

Over 60 drivers from 7 South American countries competed in the 2025 South American Karting Championship, held in Chile over 24 – 27 July 2025. Organised by the Chilean Federation of Motor Sport (FADECH) and held at the Circuito de Karting Club Aeromodelos Chile, the event attracted large local crowds keen to witness the thrilling racing action from the driving stars of tomorrow.

The event was a celebration of emerging karting talent across South America, marked by fierce competition and passionate fan support. The South American Karting Championship not only showcased the continent’s growing enthusiasm for the discipline but also served as a vital proving ground for young drivers, testing their racing skill and agility before advancing to FIA international karting events.

The four-day spectacle brought together young racers from across South America with dignitaries from the region present to witness the intense wheel-to-wheel action on display. Mauricio Melo, President of Federacion Chilena De Automovilismo Deportivo (FADECH) was proud to host President of the Chilean Olympic Committee, Mr. Miguel Angel Armando Mujica Brain on the final day of action as Chilean drivers Diego Pérez and Agustín Sepúlveda both won on home soil in the OK Junior category and OK category respectively.

To support the young drivers to progress up the motor sport pyramid as they begin their racing careers, the winners of the OK and OK Junior categories were awarded with free travel and entry to the FIA Karting World Championship to be held in Kristianstad, Sweden over September 11 – 14. Provided by the FIA South America VP Motorsport Development Fund, this prize reflects the FIA’s commitment to breaking down the barriers of entry into motor sport and supporting grassroots driving talent.

Mauricio Melo, President of Federacion Chilena De Automovilismo Deportivo (FADECH), said:

“We were incredibly proud to host the South American Karting Championship here in Chile and delighted that 2 Chilean drivers won in the OK and OK Junior categories. This event was a brilliant celebration of the future of motor sport in our region. The championship event showcased the incredible young talent we have across South America and I look forward to seeing how Agustín and Diego get on at the FIA Karting World Championship in September.”

Diego Pérez, winner of the OK Junior category, said:

“The good thing is that I was able to win and that I felt the support of the fans to achieve it… The final was close, right down to the last corner, but I'm happy to be moving on to the Junior World Championship in Sweden, which is also thanks to the team that supports me and my family”

Agustín Sepúlveda, winner of the OK category, said:

“I'm incredibly happy with what I've achieved, because we've worked hard this year toward this goal… I've participated in several races abroad this year, and it's great to repay the efforts of my family and my mechanic with this victory. The final was tough and difficult, like all of them, but I managed to pull through and now I'm going to a World Championship for the third time!”

