Source: Baku cancellation now imminent

Jun.10 - Baku, Singapore and Suzuka are set to be definitively scratched from the 2020 calendar.

That is the word from Andrea Cremonesi, a respected correspondent for Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"In days, if not hours, the official cancellation of the race in Baku will be announced," the Italian source Formula Passion quotes him as saying.

"The same applies to Singapore and also Japan, where the Olympics also had to be postponed until 2021."





Cremonesi said another victim of the corona crisis in 2020 will be the new venue in Vietnam, but China, Austin and Mexico reportedly remain hopeful.

He said Brazil, though, is "a big question mark", meaning that if there are too few races on the eventual schedule, second races in Bahrain and Russia could be added.

