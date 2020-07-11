Sochi plans to welcome spectators to September race

Jul.11 - Sochi could be the first race of 2020 that is watched trackside by spectators.

Formula 1 on Friday announced two additions to its 'corona calendar' - Mugello on September 13, and Russia two weeks later.

"Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead," said F1 CEO Chase Carey.

It brings the tally up to 10 races so far, but it is expected that Imola, Portimao and Hockenheim will soon join in as well.





Dates are yet to be set, according to Auto Motor und Sport. Formula 1 says the goal remains 15-18 races in total, with Hanoi, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi also expected on the final calendar.

"Very good to see," said Haas boss Gunther Steiner. "I hope they keep on pushing to have a few more and then we should be good."

Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko revealed that Sochi will also be able to welcome spectators.

"Russia is ready to receive teams and spectators for the Russian round of Formula 1," he announced.

Race promoter Alexey Titov confirmed: "We are carefully preparing for a safe reception for spectators."

Check out more items on this website about: