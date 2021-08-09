Sochi crowd close to 50 percent capacity sell out for Russian GP

Aug.9 - Organisers of the Russian GP are close to selling out tickets for the race at Sochi in late September.

While dark covid-shaped clouds hang over some other venues scheduled to host races later in 2021, Sochi is pressing ahead with plans for a 50 percent capacity crowd.

"This season, like last year, the capacity of the Sochi Autodrom has been agreed to be 50 percent of the total occupancy," promoter Rosgonki said in a statement.

The statement added that only about 1000 tickets remain unsold.

"During the event, all sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be observed in order to minimise the risk of the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection," confirmed Rosgonki CEO Alexey Titov.

"Most of the employees of ANO Rosgonki were also vaccinated two months before the grand prix," he added.

"Our advantage is that we already have practical experience in organising competitive events with a high level of prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection."

Full capacity at Sochi Autodrom is 55,000.

