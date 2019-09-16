Smoke haze endangers Singapore GP

Smoke haze endangers Singapore GP
Singapore GP F1/2018

Written by Melanie van de Brug

A literal dark cloud has descended over this weekend's Singapore GP.

Local reports say forest fires in Indonesia have made the air unhealthy to breathe in the city-state.

Promoter Singapore Grand Prix issued a statement saying a "plan" is now in place.

"In the event that the haze causes visibility, public health or operational issues, Singapore GP would work closely with the relevant agencies before making any collective decisions regarding the event," it said.


Meanwhile, if the race goes ahead as planned, Ferrari has warned that it is unlikely to complete a hat-trick of victories.

Charles Leclerc won at high-speed Spa and Monza, but team boss Mattia Binotto said: "We will have more trouble again in Singapore."

And he doesn't think the gap to Mercedes will be closed before the end of the season, either.

"I do not think we will catch up our deficit on circuits that require maximum downforce. The gap is too big for that," said the Italian.

0

Share this with other F1 Fans:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 News Stories & Updates items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Spain		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »
Online Betting Site Betway

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule, predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule
✅ Check out all F1 News »

Most Recent F1 Fan Comment

✅ Check out more F1 Comments »

Latest Video Update

✅ Check out all F1 Videos »

Newest Pictures

✅ Check out all F1 Pictures »

Last Classification

✅ Check out all F1 Results »

Newest Sound or Podcast

✅ Check out all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »