With Sky Deutschland's team staying in Munich and a Finnish expert urging cancellation, Qatar next weekend becomes a test of how far F1's security assurances go.

Growing security concerns over Formula 1's final two races in the Middle East have prompted Sky Deutschland's entire broadcast team to abandon plans to travel to Qatar.

Germany's Bild newspaper reports that the broadcaster allowed its presenters and commentators, including Ralf Schumacher, to decide individually whether to attend next weekend's race, but all opted to remain in Munich.

Other broadcasters, including France's Canal Plus, Austria's Servus TV and Spain's DAZN, are reportedly making similar arrangements.

Sky Deutschland still intends to send personnel to Abu Dhabi for the December 6 finale, although that decision remains under review.

Meanwhile, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti quoted Middle East expert Juha Makela warning that escalating regional attacks could force F1 to cancel both remaining races.

"I am inclined to think that the Formula 1 circus will have to be cancelled," he said.

"There are so many uncertainties in the air that it is not worth bringing the entire fleet and the world's best drivers here."

Despite F1 and the FIA maintaining that the races can proceed safely, team bosses in Las Vegas confirmed that employees would be allowed to refuse to travel.

"We're an employee-first organisation, and so we will always respect the wishes of our employees," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss agreed.

"We can't put people in harm's way," he insisted.

Alpine's Flavio Briatore also confirmed that his team would respect individual decisions.

Gulf finale at a glance Qatar GP Next weekend Abu Dhabi finale December 6 Sky Deutschland Whole team staying in Munich for Qatar Other broadcasters Canal Plus, Servus TV, DAZN reportedly similar Abu Dhabi plans Sky decision under review

Related: Norris and Bottas shrug off Gulf fears before Qatar

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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