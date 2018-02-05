F1-Fansite.com

Sirotkin hits out at 'pay driver' label

F1 News

Sirotkin hits out at 'pay driver' label

Williams F1 Drivers Official Portraits Tuesday 16 January 2018 Sergey Sirotkin.
Feb.5 - Sergey Sirotkin says he is ignoring those who call him a 'pay driver'.

Some, including sections of the media, say the Russian secured Williams' second seat for 2018 thanks to the millions brought to the team by SMP Bank.

"I do not pay attention to names like 'pay driver'," Sirotkin told Russian radio Sport FM.

Criticising the media who repeat the label, the 22-year-old added: "People write things but where do they get the information from?

"If you know something and can confirm it with facts, then please do," he said.

Sirotkin also offered his opinion about the banning of grid girls, insisting his focus is elsewhere.

"When you sit on the grid, you're not thinking about the girls," he said.

"If I had not been told about this news then I would not have even noticed.

"I can understand the position of both the opponents and the supporters of this decision, but I look at it from the professional point of view -- that it does not affect the drivers in any way," Sirotkin added.

