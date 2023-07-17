Uncertain Future for Singapore GP as Scandal Engulfs F1 Event
Jul.17 - Dark clouds are gathering over Formula 1's otherwise popular and successful Singapore GP.
Billionaire hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, reportedly the sole owner and promoter of F1's first night race, will be arrested by the Singapore government as he is implicated in a corruption scandal.
The scandal also involves high-ranking government minister S. Iswaran, who has also been deeply involved in the city-state's F1 event, which has become a blue-ribbon grand prix since debuting in 2008.
Shares in Beng Seng's company Hotel Properties Limited plummeted 6 percent at the outbreak of the news.
The company confirmed: "He will be travelling from July 14 and will be surrendering his passport upon his return to Singapore."
And minister Iswaran has been told by Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence.
It is not known if the scandal could affect the future of the Singapore GP, with the race contract having been extended for another seven years in 2022.
IMO the Singapore government are astute enough to know that the Grand Prix brings a lot of people and a lot of money into their country. The Singapore Grand Prix is bigger than two allegedly corrupt people. It will remain on the calendar!
Corruption in that part of the globe goes hand in hand, no problems here Flav was quoted
Singapore is a cool city - but the F1 course there sucks.
Compared to The Democratic Peoples Republic of Kanada, Singapore is as clean as the Vatican. Our Fearless Leader has been 'convicted' of ethical breaches 3 times, disregards the rule of law, and is taxing the middle-class into oblivion, and has outlawed free-speech.
C'mon, JT has such nice hair. He can't be THAT bad.
I hope Singapore GP won't face the same fate as Vietnamese GP, that got abandoned for good because a key individual behind that project ended up in corruption.
Corruption surrounding F1 at an event that Bernie had a hand in getting done? No surely not?
Shocking!