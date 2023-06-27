Silverstone showdown: Mercedes to gear up with next major F1 upgrade

Jun.27 - Mercedes is not yet ready to put Max Verstappen "under pressure" for race wins, Toto Wolff has admitted.

Brackley based Mercedes had a tough and soul-searching start to the 2023 season with another 'no sidepods' car concept - but that has now been scrapped mid-season.

The team is now edging closer to Aston Martin, the surprising closest challenger of dominant Red Bull driver Verstappen so far this season.

"We're bringing a major upgrade to Silverstone," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has now told Sky Deutschland.

He added that yet another upgrade will be introduced just prior to the summer break.

"We see good increases in performance in the wind tunnel," said Wolff. "We understand better what the car needs to be fast, what the setup has to look like.

"In general, the steps are getting bigger now. I think we're making good progress but I think Max's lead is still too big to really think that we're putting him under pressure.

"But I think we can fix that. It's the aerodynamics, it's the entire mechanical concept - it's all interwoven."

