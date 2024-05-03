Silence Speaks Louder: Stroll's Lack of Apology Stirs F1 Friction
May 3 - Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll are yet to bury the hatchet, two weeks after their bizarre run-in behind the safety car in China.
Stroll, whose billionaire father owns the Aston Martin team he drives for, rear-ended Ricciardo's RB in Shanghai and initially blamed the Australian - before turning his attention to the "concertina" effect.
When he heard that Stroll had blamed him, Ricciardo told the media at the time: "F*ck that guy, and I'm being nice."
Two weeks on, and 25-year-old Canadian Stroll was asked by a reporter if he's cleared the air with Ricciardo.
"(That's) not for this room," Stroll replied. "Those things are done behind closed doors."
So did Stroll apologise to Ricciardo behind those closed doors?
"He didn't speak to me and he never called me or sent me a message," Ricciardo is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal newspaper from Miami on Thursday.
When a reporter told the 34-year-old what Stroll had said earlier, newspaper correspondent Francois-David Rouleau relayed: "He (Ricciardo) just smiled widely and added that he didn't expect anything else from Stroll."
Ricciardo said: "If I was the one at fault, I would have apologised. I had a run-in with Yuki (Tsunoda) a few years ago and that's exactly what I did."
Lance should've simply accepted responsibility for his error immediately on the radio or, at the very latest, in the interview pen after the race, given how clear-cut the situation was already from his position.
Even the response yesterday was weird & silly, as a detailed answer wasn't even required in the first place, but simply 'no' based on Daniel's answer on the separate occasion that they hadn't talked since the last race.
Alternatively, another better alternative answer would've been something along the lines of 'I don't want to talk about the matter this long afterwards anymore.'
I struggle to recall an incident between Daniel & Yuki from a few years back, though.