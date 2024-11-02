Shwartzman Leaves F1 Dream & Embraces New IndyCar Chapter

Nov.2 - Robert Shwartzman appears to be giving up on his Formula 1 dream.

Mere days ago, the Ferrari reserve driver was actually at the wheel of a Ferrari-powered Sauber in Friday practice for the .

The 25-year-old, who used to race as a Russian but now competes under an Israeli license, was even given a five-place grid drop - for passing under yellow flags - that he only must serve if he ever starts a grand prix.

That now seems unlikely. Sportscar365 reports that Shwartzman is set to sever all ties with Ferrari, including competing for AF Corse in WEC, in order to accept an opportunity to race in Indycar from 2025.

The report suggested Shwartzman will race for Ferrari-affiliated Prema, the Italian outfit famed for its successes in F2 and F3 that will have a two-car Indycar entry from next year.

"He has decided to make another choice, but maximum respect for him," Antonello Coletta, head of endurance racing at Ferrari, said.

