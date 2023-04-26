Shwartzman focuses on F1 dream amid Formula E test in Berlin
Apr.26 - Robert Shwartzman insists his "top priority" is securing a race seat in Formula 1.
However, the Russian - who switched to an Israeli racing license because of the Ukraine conflict - was in action at the Formula E test in Berlin.
That is despite the fact that he is Ferrari's F1 reserve driver.
"My top priority is a place in F1," Shwartzman, 23, is quoted by sports.ru. "For now I am focused on my work as reserve driver as much as possible.
"At the same time, I am preparing for endurance racing, because another dream of mine is hypercar. But if they call from Formula 1 and say that they have a place, I will be ready."
Another Russian driver in action in Berlin this week was former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat - who is keeping his racing career alive with an Italian license.
"Yes, Formula E is definitely an opportunity for the future," he said.
"Of course, I am already a Lamborghini driver, but in general we are open to the idea of performing in two series," 29-year-old Kvyat added.
Unfortunately for him, the F1 train seems to have left, so he better focus on other series opportunities.
So covering all his Russian bases then, so whichever he ends up doing (which wont be f1) he can say it was his dream, at least Mick Sch isnt messing about in another race series, but he may as well cause he aint gonna get a chance in the Merc this year