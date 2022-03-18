Several drivers call for end to F1's covid era

Mar.18 - Sebastian Vettel says he's feeling "fine" despite being sidelined for the season opening Bahrain GP this weekend.

Just as Daniel Ricciardo returns to action after a week off with covid-19, quadruple world champion Vettel has succumbed to the same infection - and F1's strict 'no race' policy that applies for the third season in a row.

It is believed the Aston Martin driver may also miss the Saudi GP in a week.

"It is what it is," the 34-year-old German told f1-insider.com from his home in Switzerland.

"I'm fine in the circumstances. I keep my fingers crossed for the team and Nico (Hulkenberg) for the opening race."

The latest travails for Ricciardo and Vettel, however, have highlighted an uncomfortable fact for F1 - that the new season could be significantly covid-marred even though the illness poses no major risk to most healthy athletes.

"I try to remain as disciplined as I was two years ago," Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said in Bahrain. "But I won't lie. It's exhausting. Especially having to wear a mask all the time.

"Perhaps my opinion is controversial, but I believe we should move on and continue to live. As I said, it is difficult for me to maintain discipline."

Sergio Perez agrees that the time has come for Formula 1 to reconsider how it intends to race on in a world in which covid-19 is here to stay.

"There's so much we've learned with covid now," said the Mexican. "There is only so much you can do.

"Going forward it's something that we should discuss - whether we allow the drivers to race with covid if their symptoms are mild.

"At least it makes sense to have that discussion," Perez added.

