Selected Tyre Sets 2019 Mexican F1 GP

The FIA has communicated to Pirelli each team's tyre choices for the forthcoming 20th Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix that will be driven on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez from October 25-27 2019.

You can see a lot of differences between the teams on the amount of soft and medium tyres. The two title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas even don't have the same amount of hard and soft tyres. Ferrari has the most amount of Medium tyres as a team.

2019 Mexico F1 Grand Prix Tyres





