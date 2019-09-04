Seidl unsure about Alonso contract situation

Andreas Seidl has played down suggestions that Fernando Alonso will advance plans to return to Formula 1 this weekend at Monza.

Recently, we quoted McLaren supremo Zak Brown as saying that he will "talk" to Alonso at Monza about the new Indycar project.

"He is aware and we will talk about it at Monza," he said.

Some reports suggest that Alonso will also take over from Sergey Sirotkin as McLaren's reserve driver at the Italian GP.





It is a relevant topic, as Lando Norris headed to Spa last weekend with a foot injury.

"If Lando had not been able to drive, then Sergey would have been used," McLaren team boss Seidl is quoted by Speed Week.

"That was our short-term plan, and if we had more lead time, we would look at different scenarios. But Sergey has been in the simulator and has a seat ready."

However, it could also be argued that Alonso is better prepared even than full-time reserve Sirotkin, having actually tested McLaren's 2019 car this year.

Seidl said: "I don't exactly know what his (Alonso's) contractual situation is, but Fernando is still part of McLaren.

"Zak talks to him about other programs and if we had a problem we would have to discuss it. Fernando will visit us at Monza, but in his role as McLaren's brand ambassador," he added.

