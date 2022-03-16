Second F1 team boss eyes budget cap increase
Mar.16 - A second Formula 1 team boss thinks the sport may need to pivot to adjust to the latest alarming global developments.
Inflation, for instance, is sharply on the rise amid the post-covid era and the alarming situation in Ukraine, resulting in Russian oil and gas sanctions and skyrocketing prices.
That's bad news for F1, which is in the midst of a tightening budget cap limit which dropped from $145 million per team last year to just $140m in 2022.
"We can already see the consequences on air freight prices," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said last week.
Now, his counterpart at McLaren, Andreas Seidl, agrees that making some adjustments to the financial settings in F1 may be appropriate.
"It is important in this situation to show common sense with all of this extra data we now have after the last few weeks," he is quoted by France's Auto Hebdo.
"It is important that we have a discussion about this and see what makes sense."
Like Horner, Seidl admits that an upwards adjustment to the budget cap may be the answer.
"We all have the same objective, which is to stay on course," said the German.
"But with this unexpected new situation, we are totally open to dialogue in order to find solutions and make changes accordingly, within the limits of reason and what is possible."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
seems sensible to discuss it further, all the budgets were set pre putin's jolly in UKR,
Silly.
Did everyone in the world suddenly get a 10% raise as well?
Deal with it boys...
My take. If every team spends $2 or every team spends $20 it's all the same.....equality. That's what the cap is about. Plenty of fat to be cut from these bloated budgets. Crocodile tears. If the world was in recession would these guys be offering reductions?
Ill be honest, when ZB came on board at Mcl , i didnt rate him at all , but fairs fair hes done a really good job, and as for getting top sponsors 10 out of 10 Zak
McLaren have announced they have entered a “major multi-year partnership” with Google, whose logo will feature on their Formula 1 and Extreme E cars.
Great news re Google. The Chrome logo on the wheel covers is particularly clever. Great visibility. Yes, Zak has done an excellent job with papaya right down the line without much fanfare. My only rub is the Saudi money tied up in the company. But, I guess the future is now.
Good marketing ploy too , all those heh-google devices in Mcgoogle colours .
Google sux. Worst programmers in the world. The luckily tweaked their search engine for 20 years to eliminate their competition.
Who would want that crap on their car?
Like having Microsoft on your car. Or Kaspersky.
Crap companies.
Heh Google..! why is Greg in such a mood ?
Chill Greg , its just business, and as in business , if they've got to be "No 1", then that's what matters, personally i praise google, microsoft, ebay,apple, even amazon and fb reluctantly, American geniuses, always surprises me though that Coca-Cola or Pepsi aren't on F1 cars more though .
Smaller teams would prevent an increase.