Schumacher's Le Mans Debut Revs Up at Jerez Test Session

Oct.17 - Mick Schumacher's likely Le Mans adventure looks set to kick off at the Spanish circuit Jerez on Tuesday.

Motorsport-magazin.com and Bild newspaper report that the Mercedes F1 reserve and axed Haas driver is set to test Alpine's new world endurance championship prototype.

The news was confirmed by the Renault-owned concern.

Alpine motor racing boss Bruno Famin had also referred to the forthcoming test when asked about the Schumacher rumours recently at Suzuka.

"I think but for the time being we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon," he said.

It appears that Schumacher's likely return to racing next year will not necessarily stop him from also keeping his current F1 role at Mercedes.

"Whatever program he does on the side, he can stay with us as a reserve driver if it is possible from the other side," Mercedes' Toto Wolff said recently.

