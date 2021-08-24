Schumacher's first manager says he is 'deleted' by Schumi's wife

Aug.24 - Michael Schumacher's manager says the F1 legend's wife "deleted me from her life" after the fateful skiing accident of late 2013.

Willi Weber, whose autobiography 'Benzin im Blut' ('petrol in the blood') is being released, revealed that the last time he saw his former colleague and close friend was in the weeks shortly before Schumacher's accident and subsequent long-term brain injuries.

"To this day, no phone call, no letter. On that day of overwhelming pain, I know now that she deleted me from her life," said Weber, referring to the seven time world champion's wife Corinna.

"How did I become a worn-out tyre after all of those years? Why am I not allowed to visit Michael? What am I being punished for?" he added.

When asked to explain what happened, Schumacher's famous former manager told RTL: "I made a mistake.

"Back then, I didn't get on a plane straight away and go to him in hospital. I saw the crowd and thought I don't need to queue up now.

"That was wrong. I should have flown there immediately," Weber added.

Weber says Schumacher is the "son I never had", and admits the pain that not being able to see the great German for the past almost eight years has caused.

When asked if he has ever regretted the mistake of not immediately flying to Schumacher's aid, the 79-year-old admitted: "A thousand times.

"I was miserable. I suffered like a dog."

