Schumacher’s F1 Career Fate Sealed as Audi-Sauber Chooses Bortoleto

Nov.11 - Mick Schumacher's Formula 1 career is "over".

That's the view of well-known German pundit and former grand prix driver Christian Danner, after Audi-Sauber opted to fill the last real vacancy on the 2025 grid with rookie Gabriel Bortoleto (20).

Even Mick's own uncle Ralf Schumacher now admits a return to the grid several years after the 25-year-old's Haas ousting is "unrealistic".

Danner thinks Schumacher might not even be retained as a reserve driver by Mercedes, amid strong rumours that Audi-Sauber refugee Valtteri Bottas will take on that role next year.

"He (Mick) should think carefully about whether he even wants that," said Danner. "That would mean he's the replacement driver for an 18-year-old!"

Indeed, although Schumacher has been the third Mercedes driver since last year, boss Toto Wolff admitted he only had to think for "five seconds" before opting to replace Lewis Hamilton with teenager Kimi Antonelli for 2025.

"It seems that no one is really interested in him," said Danner, referring to Schumacher. "Otherwise Mercedes would have invested money in test days with him."

The 66-year-old continued: "His Formula 1 career is over. He hasn't been a regular driver for three years in a row, which is far too long.

"Mick has to accept that and step out of his idea where there is only this one main racing series," Danner told Bild newspaper. "He has to think outside the box and see what alternatives he has.

"There are many great opportunities out there, like Indycar, for example."

1996 world champion Damon Hill, famous for going head-to-head with Mick's father Michael Schumacher in the mid-90s, agrees.

"He has always shown flashes of potential, but not consistently enough," he said. "Mick is a solid driver, but unfortunately not one who wins victories or titles.

"If he wants to have another chance in Formula 1, he has to go away and come back as a different driver. It has to click and he has to understand that he cannot make any compromises for his success."

