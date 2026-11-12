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Schumacher watches fetch $8.4m, over four times 2024 price

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Schumacher watches fetch $8.4m, over four times 2024 price
Leopold 1 min read
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A Geneva auction has repriced five of Michael Schumacher's Ruthenium watches at $8.4 million, more than four times their 2024 price, while the family keeps his life private.

Five luxury watches formerly owned by Michael Schumacher have sold for approximately $8.4 million at auction, just two and a half years after fetching around $2 million.

The rare F.P. Journe timepieces were sold by Christie's in Geneva on Monday, with two watches alone fetching almost $1.9 million each.

According to Italy's Corriere dello Sport, all five belonged to the exclusive Ruthenium collection and carried matching edition numbers of 92 out of 99.

The watches were previously sold in May 2024, reportedly on behalf of Schumacher's family, meaning the latest auction was a resale by a subsequent owner.

Schumacher, 57, has remained out of public view since his serious skiing accident in December 2013.

His family continues to protect his privacy, amid longstanding speculation about the enormous costs of his medical care.

Schumacher watches at auction
Auction houseChristie's, Geneva
Sale dayMonday
TotalAbout $8.4 million
Previous saleMay 2024, around $2 million
CollectionF.P. Journe Ruthenium, edition 92 of 99
Top lotsTwo watches at almost $1.9 million each

Related: $4M Bid: Inside the Frenzy for Schumacher's Iconic Watches

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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