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Schumacher warns Hadjar to change now or risk F1 career

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Schumacher warns Hadjar to change now or risk F1 career
Leopold 1 min read
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Ralf Schumacher understands why Isack Hadjar shoved a fan in Mexico, but he sees a pattern in the temper and warns the Red Bull driver that these things add up.

Ralf Schumacher has warned Isack Hadjar that his increasingly volatile behaviour could cost him his Formula 1 career.

The Sky Deutschland pundit was reacting to Hadjar's Mexico paddock incident, where the Red Bull driver shoved away a fan who had approached him for a photo.

Schumacher said he could understand the circumstances.

"I suspect Hadjar must have had some reason for it," said the former F1 driver.

"We were in Mexico ourselves, and I know the drill. Some people in the paddock there are very rude. They don't respect other people's personal space."

But Schumacher said the incident fits a pattern, pointing also to Hadjar's angry radio messages and repeated complaints about the car.

"It's all in the tone," said the German.

"When you see him, when you listen to him... all those complaints about the car, the whole way he's been talking on the radio lately."

"He has a very low inhibition threshold, he's very quick tempered."

Schumacher believes Hadjar now needs to change just as quickly.

"He urgently needs to change this. There's no place for that kind of behaviour in Formula 1 in the long run," he said.

"I think if he doesn't change it, he'll lose his job sooner or later. These things add up."

He also warned that Red Bull will be thinking about the impact on its image.

"It also affects the brand," said Schumacher.

"Hadjar has to be careful. Red Bull certainly doesn't want something like that associated with the brand."

Hadjar's Mexico flashpoint
TeamRed Bull
IncidentFan shoved away in Mexico paddock
CriticRalf Schumacher, Sky Deutschland
Schumacher's warningBehaviour could cost his job

Related: Hadjar Escapes With Warning Over Mexico Paddock Shove

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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