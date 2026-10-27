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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Schumacher Warns Hadjar After Angry Red Bull Radio Outbursts

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Schumacher Warns Hadjar After Angry Red Bull Radio Outbursts
Leopold 1 min read
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Ralf Schumacher has told Isack Hadjar to calm down after another weekend of angry radio outbursts in Austin.

Hadjar Apologises to Red Bull Engineers After Angry Radio Messages

The Red Bull driver repeatedly vented his frustration over the car before apologising after qualifying.

"I owe the team an apology because I was very rough with the engineers," Hadjar admitted.

But the frustration was palpable during the race, particularly when a technical issue affected the car's power delivery.

Ralf Schumacher Warns Hadjar to Control His Temper

"I like Hadjar, but he needs to take it down a notch," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

Hadjar had also attracted attention earlier in the weekend by swerving angrily towards Alex Albon after an on-track incident.

Red Bull Orders Hadjar to Let Verstappen Through in Austin

And during the race, when instructed to let team-mate Max Verstappen through, his initial response was: "I can't let by."

The reply from the pit wall was immediate: "Do it," Hadjar was told. "This is what you'll do."

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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