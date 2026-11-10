Mick Schumacher has a plan to bring IndyCar back to Germany: the Nurburgring in an ideal world, Hockenheim in a practical one, where he once won a title.

Mick Schumacher wants IndyCar to consider racing in Germany, as the American series prepares for its return to Europe in 2027.

IndyCar has already confirmed a race at Barcelona next July, a major boost for Spanish star Alex Palou, with speculation that further European events could follow.

Schumacher, who has helped attract growing German interest in IndyCar during his rookie season, hopes his home country could be next.

"The ultimate goal would, of course, be to bring IndyCar back to Germany," he said, according to f1-insider.com.

"Now that would be a plan."

The 27-year-old, who will race for Meyer Shank Racing next year, has two potential venues in mind.

"Ideally, of course, at the Nurburgring," he said.

"Hockenheim is probably the easiest. Overall, it has the most potential for IndyCar to come there."

The former Haas F1 driver also has fond memories of the circuit.

"Hockenheim was a good spot for me - I won the Formula 3 championship there back then," said the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

American single-seater racing previously visited Germany in 2001 and 2003, when CART raced at the Lausitzring.

Schumacher and IndyCar Germany Driver Mick Schumacher, 27 2027 team Meyer Shank Racing Ideal venue Nurburgring Easiest venue Hockenheim Last German CART races 2001 and 2003, Lausitzring

Related: Honda urges Tsunoda to stay in F1 after IndyCar U-turn

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics