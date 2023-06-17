Schumacher uncovers the truth behind Hamilton's F1 contract hold-up?
Jun.17 - Ralf Schumacher thinks he knows why Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations are taking so long.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said earlier this week that he hoped to get the seven time world champion's signature on a new deal by Sunday's Canadian GP.
But Hamilton, 38, then said in Montreal that it could actually take another month - amid rumours he is demanding a full five-year deal and more money per season than is earned by current champion Max Verstappen.
Former F1 driver Schumacher, however, thinks the real reason for the delay is because Mercedes and Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius has been drawn into the talks.
"Lewis will not drive forever," he told Sport1, "but he wants to stay connected to his motorsport home Mercedes after his career as well.
"However, Toto Wolff cannot negotiate such a long-term contract. That is Kallenius' area of responsibility. That's why it can still take a while yet," added Schumacher, whose nephew Mick is the reserve driver at Mercedes.
Hamilton appeared to confirm that as he said in Canada: "It's more complicated than usual because it's not just a simple driver contract."
He'll stay put anyway, zero doubts.
This Sir Lewis crap will go on until forever just like it does every year. I am NOT in the "he is a blight on society" camp, but if I never hear his name again I can live with it. A great young talent in his early 20's is now a jerwad in his 30's. IMO IMO
Ror "IMO" Not required when you speak the truth
Its NOT just Kallenius, its the BoD too, after all it'll be Merc who'll be paying for his dress making videos and nose jewelry documentaries, lets be blunt , Merc don't need him,The general public are a fickle lot, i don't bite at certain peoples posts anymore
A good point was made above - over one or two-year contracts, the CEO needs to get involved, because he has to take it to the BoD and get their input. This is way more than it being all about Dame Lucille - it is now about the Mercedes BRAND. Perhaps The Dame is trying to write himself into being a "spokesman" for Mercedes? Or being in all their car ads; or being elected onto the BoD? When it comes to the Brand - that is the exclusive domain of the highest eschelons of any corporation - and is fiercely defended. No single high-profile celebrity will be given that kind of power.
Spot on, and Sir Lewis being a "high profile celebrity" to rep a luxury brand is questionable.
BTW, Canadian, behind VER we got a pretty decent F1 race yesterday.