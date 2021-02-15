Schumacher says preparation for current season is not perfect

Feb.15 - Mick Schumacher says he feels "ready" for his Formula 1 debut next month - even though his preparation has not been ideal.

"Because of the covid situation, I can't do very much besides training," said the German rookie and son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

"My preparation is going very well on a physical level and I feel ready," the 2021 Haas driver told Sky Deutschland.

"Unfortunately, I haven't been able to travel to England to be with the team, which in a normal year would already have happened quite a few times," added Schumacher, referring to the travel restrictions into the UK at present.

"I hope there will be a chance to get there in the next few days," the 21-year-old said.

Official testing is limited to just 3 days per two-driver team in 2021, and Schumacher said he is even unable to do enough simulator testing to prepare.

"It is even difficult for us to get into Italy," said Schumacher, who is a leading member of Maranello-based Ferrari's driver development academy.

"Of course, it's a lot easier to get into Italy than it is to get into England. Yes we can do a few tests, but the simulator there is used a lot by the Ferrari drivers.

"I pretty much get the remaining days. Anyway, any preparation I can get is good for me."

As for his goals for his first season in Formula 1, the reigning F2 champion answered: "I want to see a strong improvement from the beginning of the year to the end."

