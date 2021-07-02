Schumacher says he is not busy with next year's F1 seat

Jul.2 - Mick Schumacher is refusing to commit to staying at Haas for 2022.

Boss Gunther Steiner has been clear that the team's plan for this season was to make do with a modified version of the 2020 car whilst giving Haas' all-rookie driver lineup experience and preparing a faster new car for 2022.

However, rumours are now swirling that Ferrari-backed Schumacher - clearly the more impressive Haas rookie this year - might be set for a shock move to Alfa Romeo.

When asked about that on Thursday, the 22-year-old said: "My attention is completely focused on this season.

"We will discuss later what happens for 2022."

When pressed again, the young German admitted: "At the moment my head is here and now. What happens next year is still open."

Schumacher, the only son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, added that he will talk to his management - headed by his father's former manager Sabine Kehm - "in a few weeks".

