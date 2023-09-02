Schumacher Fires Back: Unfiltered Response to Gunther Steiner's Critiques

Sep.2 - Mick Schumacher has finally broken his silence on how he feels about his former Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner.

Following months of criticism in the media, Steiner sacked the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher after two years at the Haas team late last season.

Mick, now Mercedes' reserve driver, told Sky Deutschland pundit Peter Hardenacke at Monza that he has no problem with criticism - revealing that his own father Michael was also hard on him at times.

"There were a few moments where I wondered what I did wrong," Schumacher, 24, recalled.

"But those ups and downs were great because it's no different in motorsport. You always have people who support you and have your back, but also people who don't have your back. But you still have to deliver the performance."

One of the people who Schumacher insinuates did not have his back was Steiner - who repeatedly said how much money the young German cost Haas because of crashes.

"It was suboptimal," Schumacher admits. "Everyone has an accident sometimes.

"In Saudi Arabia I was happy that I was fine, but certain people then started talking about something that was unnecessary and tried to make the situation more complicated. I didn't that was great.

"I could actually have used something else."

Mick says he now has a much clearer perspective about F1 team management by working alongside Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and testing for McLaren.

"I know see how things should actually be done," said Schumacher. "Even with other team bosses like at McLaren or Williams. The two years I had had nothing to do with that.

"Then you cannot assume that a driver will perform at his best if he is not supported in the right way."

However, Schumacher says he still learned from his two seasons with Haas.

"In the end, I learned a lot as a person. That people will never give you flowers - you have to pick them yourself. I know that now.

"And I feel very ready to attack again to show what I can really do. Because I don't think a lot of people know that at all."

However, he admits that there is "not much happening" at the moment in terms of race seat vacancies for 2024.

"Many drivers are already fixed or have a contract that doesn't expire until the end of next year," said Schumacher.

He revealed that he talks "almost daily" with Wolff about potential opportunities for 2024.

"Unfortunately, there is a plan B," said Schumacher, without saying what that might be.

"Getting into Formula 1 was the first goal. The second goal is still open - becoming world champion."

