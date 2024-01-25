Schumacher Family's F1 Secrets Keep Viewers in Suspense on Reality Show

Jan.25 - Rumours are swirling that the sudden departure from a reality TV show in Germany was connected with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Cora Schumacher, the ex-wife of Michael's brother Ralf Schumacher, was briefly on the German version of the well known show 'I'm a celebrity - Get me out of here!'

Called 'Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!' in Germany, the program is broadcast on RTL, the former F1 broadcaster that has just done a deal with Sky to broadcast several grands prix live in 2024.

So when Schumacher suddenly departed the show, rumours suggested producers and executives were concerned that she would reveal on air secrets about the health condition of the seven time world champion.

Bild newspaper reports: "We know that RTL is afraid of whispers about topics that are not intended for the ears of the RTL audience.

"It's about a mysterious Schumi clause," the newspaper added.

The clause is reportedly a gentleman's agreement between RTL executives and the family of stricken F1 legend Michael Schumacher about broadcasting any information about his condition in the wake of his 2013 brain injuries.

Earlier, Cora's ex-husband Ralf doubted she would say anything inappropriate on the show.

"I think that she wants to find her own topics and won't, for example, take up our shared past," he said.

As for RTL, producers have clarified that she chose to leave the show because of her "cough".

