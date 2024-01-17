Schumacher Could Attend Daughter's 2024 Wedding?

Jan.17 - Michael Schumacher could be well enough to attend the wedding of his eldest child Gina-Maria later in 2024.

In the closing days of 2023, the sad ten-year anniversary of the seven time world champion's last public outing - his skiing accident in the French Alps - passed.

"I miss my Michael from back then," his brother Ralf recalled in a new interview with Bild newspaper.

"He was lucky many times in his life, but then the accident happened. It changed our family - a cutting, drastic experience.

"Fortunately, modern medicine has made it possible to do something, to help him, but nothing is the same as before," Ralf Schumacher added.

However, there have been recent developments. The girlfriend of Schumacher's son Mick, Danish model Laila Hasanovic, is said to have met Michael for the first time just after Christmas.

And now it emerges that the summer wedding of Gina-Maria will be held at the Mallorca villa that was bought by the Schumacher family six years ago.

It is believed this is where Michael, now 55, spends almost all of his time.

The German weekly Bunte says the date of Gina-Maria's wedding to Iain Bethke, 27, who is also an equestrian athlete, is not yet known.

"The question is the following: Will Schumi be there too?" wonders Corriere della Sera correspondent Andrea Sereni.

"In Germany, it is said that the choice to organise the wedding in the family villa, equipped with the necessary equipment to assist the former driver, leads to the hypothesis that yes, Michael will be there."

