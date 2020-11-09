Schumacher 'clearly' ready for F1 debut

Nov.9 - Mick Schumacher says he is "clearly" ready for Formula 1.

It is widely believed that Haas is poised to announce that Michael Schumacher's 21-year-old son will join the team and Formula 1 for 2021.

"I clearly feel ready for Formula 1," Schumacher, the Formula 2 points leader, told t-online.

"In recent years I have always tried to develop myself as a driver, and I am very satisfied with my development," the German explained.

"The desire to become a Formula 1 driver one day has always been deeply rooted within me. I have put everything second to that desire."

Schumacher had been poised to make his Friday practice debut for Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo at the Nurburgring, but the session was cancelled due to weather.

Now, it is rumoured that the Ferrari junior driver might not get another chance to drive a Formula 1 car until the young driver test in Abu Dhabi.

"At the moment it's pure speculation, so I just have to wait and see," Schumacher said.

Check out more items on this website about: