Schumacher and Ricciardo not thinking about Aston Martin move yet

Jul.29 - Mick Schumacher is not dismissing early speculation that he could replace his mentor and countryman Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin next year.

After his shock retirement announcement on Thursday, German Sebastian Vettel admitted that Schumacher might be a potential candidate to replace him.

"I have my job here," said 23-year-old Schumacher, who struggled at Haas in the first half of this season.

"What the future will bring remains to be seen. I would never say never, but I'm concentrating on the present and my job here in Hungary."

Schumacher admits his first reaction when he heard about Vettel's shock news in Budapest was "sadness".

"I wouldn't say I was surprised," he insisted. "I know he's interested in a lot of other things. And if he listens to his gut feeling and thinks it's the right time, then that's ok.

"Of course I would have preferred Seb to have driven three more years, but it's not about me, it's about him.

"I also see the situation from a child's point of view, as I still remember when my father stopped and I thought it was fabulous that he would have more time for Gina-Maria and me."

Another outside for Vettel's 2023 cockpit might be struggling Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo. Despite his 2023 contract, it is clear McLaren is unhappy with his performance and looking at its options.

"Did you hear any of my interviews last week?" Ricciardo told a reporter in Hungary when asked about the Aston Martin link for 2023.

"I mean, nothing against them but as I said last week, my future is clear and it's here."

Ricciardo, 33, then put the onus on McLaren to provide him with a better car.

"Give me a winning car and I'll win. I don't feel I've ever left a win on the table," he said. "It's like, let's figure this out, I want to take on this challenge with you.

"If you give me this, I'll give you this in return."

