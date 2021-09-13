Saudi Arabian group eyes F1 takeover from Americans?

Sep.13 - A group from Saudi Arabia is reportedly poised to buy Formula 1's commercial rights from Liberty Media.

"There could be even more GPs in the Asian region soon," revealed veteran F1 journalist Roger Benoit, writing for the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"Why? Because the Saudis will soon take over Formula 1 from Liberty."

He said Formula 1 "hasn't evolved much" since Liberty took over and ousted the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone in 2017.

"As expected, Chase Carey ceded his chief post. The Americans seem to have lost interest in their multi-billion dollar toy.

"Ironically, it's the Saudis who are now at the door with their suitcases for a takeover. The ten European based teams and many race organisers now need to be careful.

"Qatar, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia send their regards," Benoit quipped.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: