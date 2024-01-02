Sauber Rebranded: The High-Stakes Transformation of 2024 F1 Season

Jan.1 - The Formula 1 grid is set to welcome a vibrant and innovative player as Stake F1 Team announces its grand entry into the 2024 F1 season. Renowned as a leader in betting, entertainment, and lifestyle, Stake is elevating its game by becoming the exclusive Sauber Title Partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This groundbreaking collaboration, which builds on the foundations laid in 2023, will see the former Alfa Romeo F1 Team donning a new avatar under the Stake banner for the next two seasons. The team, now branded as @stakef1team across social media platforms, is poised to revolutionize its fan engagement strategy, reflecting its transformative new identity.

Embracing a future-forward approach, Stake F1 Team is gearing up to redefine the sports and entertainment landscape. With a vision that transcends traditional sponsorship models, the team is committed to shaking up the status quo. This strategy revolves around delivering unparalleled excitement and engagement, positioning Stake F1 Team as one of the most captivating and fan-centric entities in the Formula 1 world.

Since its inception in 2017 by a group of tech and betting industry trailblazers, Stake has become a formidable force in the sports and entertainment arena. Its deepening relationship with Formula 1 bolsters an already impressive portfolio, including partnerships with Canadian music icon Drake, Everton Football Club, the UFC, among others.

In its inaugural F1 season in 2023, Stake carved a niche with unique collaborations and activations, extending its reach far beyond the traditional F1 audience. With plans to unveil the new C44 in February, Stake is set to enhance the 2024 F1 season with high-profile events and experiences.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the team's representative, expressed his enthusiasm: “Stake’s venture into Formula One last season marked the beginning of an exciting journey. As they step up to headline the Stake F1 Team, it represents a significant leap forward. Last year, Stake not only engaged with the existing F1 fanbase but also attracted new followers to the sport, benefiting the entire F1 community. Our collaborations with global icons like Sergio Aguero and Karan Aujla were just the beginning. With 2024, we are set to turn a new leaf and aim to scale even greater heights."

Edward Craven, Co-Founder of Stake, shared his vision: “Launching Stake F1 Team is more than just a name change; it’s about injecting a fresh, dynamic spirit into the sport. Our passion for innovation and boundary-pushing initiatives positions us to elevate the team to new levels. Get ready for a series of groundbreaking activations that will redefine the F1 experience both on and off the track.”

Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer at Stake, commented on the partnership's impact: “Our initial foray into F1 significantly boosted our global brand recognition and digital presence. As we gear up for the next phase, our focus is on amplifying the team’s global reach and fan engagement through innovative and unforgettable experiences. Our commitment to innovation, entertainment, and global connectivity has never been stronger.”

