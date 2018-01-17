F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Salo: Sirotkin, Stroll is 'hungry' driver lineup

F1 News

Salo: Sirotkin, Stroll is 'hungry' driver lineup

Williams F1 Drivers Official Portraits Tuesday 16 January 2018 Sergey Sirotkin.
Williams F1 Drivers Official Portraits Tuesday 16 January 2018 Sergey Sirotkin.

Jan.17 - Williams has put together a "hungry" driver lineup for the 2018 season.

That is the claim of former Ferrari and Toyota driver Mika Salo, who is now the sporting director of Russian bank SMP's motor racing programme.

The cream of that programme is Russian 22-year-old Sergey Sirotkin, who has been controversially appointed to become teammate to Lance Stroll, 19, for 2018.

It means the popular candidate Robert Kubica misses out on the seat, even though the Pole will instead be a key reserve, test and occasional Friday driver this year.

The wait for confirmation about the last race seat on the 2018 grid was long, but Finn Salo said: "The Williams agreement was born quickly.

"The negotiations were not that long," he told the Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"Williams is the best choice for Sirotkin. It's a good team, he has a young teammate and both are definitely hungry," Salo added.

Many say Sirotkin is little more than a 'pay driver' with a reported $20 million in SMP Bank backing, but Salo defended the Russian.

"He's a smart guy. He knows a lot about engineering and technology and has good experience of F1 cars with Renault," he said.

But Salo won't predict which Williams driver - Canadian Stroll or Sirotkin - will have the upper hand in 2018.

"I think they're pretty much the same, but we'll only find out in the races," he said.

"They will certainly fight hard against each other, which takes the team forward and brings results for both of them."

SMP Bank's Boris Rothenberg, a billionaire, is quoted by Ria Novosti news agency: "In 2018 we are making our debut in formula one with Williams and Sergey Sirotkin.

"This will undoubtedly please Russian fans and have a significant impact on the development of Russian motor sport," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now