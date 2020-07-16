Salo: Mercedes re-signing Bottas makes sense

Jul.16 - It makes sense that Mercedes is hanging onto Valtteri Bottas for 2021.

That is the view of former F1 driver and fellow Finn Mika Salo, amid reports Bottas is poised to sign - or has already signed - a new contract with the reigning champions.

Bottas has already won a race from pole in 2021, and currently leads the world championship from his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"He is driving so well that there is no one better to replace him," Salo told Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.





"There are no other drivers who can beat Hamilton," he added.

Salo even thinks Bottas might have a chance of beating Hamilton to the 2020 title, even though the six-time world champion is Mercedes' de-facto number 1.

"If you can beat your teammate often enough then yes, it will turn the other way pretty quickly," he said.

