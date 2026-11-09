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Sainz would welcome an early end to Williams' 2026 misery

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Sainz would welcome an early end to Williams' 2026 misery
Leopold 2 min read
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Carlos Sainz says Williams has nothing left to gain from its 2026 car, while James Vowles defends a painful decision to put 2027 first instead of chasing points.

Carlos Sainz admits Williams is in such a difficult situation that he would not mind if the 2026 season ended early in Las Vegas.

With uncertainty continuing over the final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard says Williams has almost nothing left to gain from its troubled car.

"We're in a very difficult situation," Sainz said after another frustrating weekend in Brazil.

"There's nothing more we can do with our car. We're very slow in the wet and dry, on slicks, in mixed conditions, and in the rain."

Sainz said the lack of pace made even managing a race difficult.

"We're going so slow that we get lapped, the tyre cools down, then you heat it up again, and we get lapped again," he explained.

"In Las Vegas, we might have a chance to do something, although with this performance, I'd prefer it to be the last race of the year."

Vowles defends the 2027 switch

Team boss James Vowles admits the situation is painful, but insists Williams deliberately sacrificed 2026 performance to prepare for next year.

"Our development shifted early to 2027," he said.

"The chassis we brought to Baku was the 2027 model, perfectly carried forward, but the money was spent this year to get us where we needed to be."

Vowles revealed Williams had even developed aerodynamic upgrades in the wind tunnel that it deliberately chose not to race.

"It's incredibly painful. I can't tell you how painful it was to sit in a meeting and make these decisions," he said.

"You want to make every millisecond on track."

He admitted Williams now needs luck to score points, making further investment in the current car difficult to justify.

"We recognise that with this car, we'll only score points at the moment if we get lucky, and the reality is that we're better off investing in the future."

Williams: 2026 pain, 2027 focus
Sainz verdictPrefers Las Vegas as the last race
DevelopmentShifted to 2027 early
Baku chassis2027 model carried forward
Held backWind tunnel upgrades not raced
Points outlookOnly with luck

Related: Sainz still not convinced Williams has solved 2026 problems

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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