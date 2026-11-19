Celebrating his 250th start, Sainz says Williams are using race weekends as test sessions and that races without a chance of a point are 'extremely frustrating'.

Carlos Sainz has hinted that his patience with Williams is running out, admitting he cannot imagine enduring many more Formula 1 seasons as uncompetitive as 2026.

The Spaniard, who celebrates his 250th Grand Prix start in Las Vegas, says Williams has effectively abandoned any realistic hope of scoring more points and is treating the remaining races as test sessions for 2027.

"We're slow, I think, as a team in general. We've struggled to understand these new regs," Sainz admitted.

"Right now, we are one second off VCARB, who are finishing P9 and P10 when the top four are not having any issues."

He said the team's priority was now gathering data rather than chasing unlikely results.

"We'd rather invest that time in becoming a test driver and testing for the team than actually doing anything else," said the former Ferrari driver.

But Sainz admitted the situation was wearing him down.

"I don't like being a test driver on race weekends," he said.

"I look forward to winning and fighting for good results, and this year there's been none of that."

The 32-year-old insisted he had approached the difficult season with patience, but warned that there were limits.

"I don't foresee many more years like this, because going into race weekends without even having a chance to score a point is extremely frustrating," he said.

Sainz also expressed frustration at Williams' inability to match the development programs of leading teams.

"We have no budget cap left. I still don't understand how they do it," he said, referring to McLaren and Red Bull continuing to introduce upgrades.

"We've been like this on budget cap from our second upgrade."

Sainz and Williams in 2026 Milestone 250th Grand Prix start in Las Vegas Age 32 Pace gap About one second off VCARB Team priority Data gathering for 2027 Rivals McLaren and Red Bull still bringing upgrades

Related: Top four converge early as Williams pushes budget cap shake-up

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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