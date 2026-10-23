The FIA and Formula 1 say the Gulf finale is on. One of the drivers' own directors is not so sure.

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 may be too confident that the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and the organisers of both races have all recently insisted preparations remain on course.

Will the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix go ahead?

As it stands, yes. But the regional situation still looks fragile. Bild reports that the United States is preparing for the possible withdrawal of personnel from embassies in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region.

MotoGP riders reportedly vote against Qatar

MotoGP is facing the same uncertainty. Riders reportedly held a private meeting at Phillip Island, where roughly two-thirds voted against racing in Qatar next month, even though organisers are still planning for the event.

What did Sainz say about racing in the Middle East?

Sainz, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said in Austin that Formula 1 and the FIA currently appear convinced the races will happen.

Personally, he is less certain.

"It's very difficult to be convinced right now because there are still things happening in the Middle East."

"So, I think it's relatively premature to be so convinced," the Williams driver added.

"As it stands, we would go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. If the FIA and Formula 1 decide that it's still a safe and good scenario, I think we as drivers have to go with whatever they say."

"The world can change a lot"

Sainz said the political and security picture could still change quickly.

"The world can change a lot in the next month, one month and a half, and we need to stay diligent and reactive to whatever happens, and not just go because we want to go right now," he insisted.

What is F1's Plan B if the Gulf races are cancelled?

If the Gulf races do fall through, Imola remains the fallback. According to Corriere della Sera, the Italian circuit has been promised compensation for its current preparations if F1 ultimately does go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"I think Plan B is Imola," Sainz said.

"So, yes, go freeze ourselves at Imola and finish the year on a cold note."

Why Sainz's warning matters

Sainz is not calling for a boycott. He says the drivers will follow the FIA and Formula 1. But as a GPDA director, his message is that the decision should keep being tested against events on the ground, right up to the moment the paddock travels.

Fast Facts: Gulf finale Races at risk Qatar and Abu Dhabi Sainz verdict Confidence "premature" Sainz role GPDA director Plan B Imola MotoGP Two-thirds against Qatar

Related: Qatar Insists F1 Race Will Go Ahead Amid Regional Uncertainty

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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