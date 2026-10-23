 Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Sainz Warns F1's Qatar and Abu Dhabi Confidence Is Premature

  PREV 
Sainz Warns F1's Qatar and Abu Dhabi Confidence Is Premature
Leopold 2 min read
Share

The FIA and Formula 1 say the Gulf finale is on. One of the drivers' own directors is not so sure.

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 may be too confident that the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and the organisers of both races have all recently insisted preparations remain on course.

Will the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix go ahead?

As it stands, yes. But the regional situation still looks fragile. Bild reports that the United States is preparing for the possible withdrawal of personnel from embassies in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region.

MotoGP riders reportedly vote against Qatar

MotoGP is facing the same uncertainty. Riders reportedly held a private meeting at Phillip Island, where roughly two-thirds voted against racing in Qatar next month, even though organisers are still planning for the event.

What did Sainz say about racing in the Middle East?

Sainz, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said in Austin that Formula 1 and the FIA currently appear convinced the races will happen.

Personally, he is less certain.

"It's very difficult to be convinced right now because there are still things happening in the Middle East."

"So, I think it's relatively premature to be so convinced," the Williams driver added.

"As it stands, we would go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. If the FIA and Formula 1 decide that it's still a safe and good scenario, I think we as drivers have to go with whatever they say."

"The world can change a lot"

Sainz said the political and security picture could still change quickly.

"The world can change a lot in the next month, one month and a half, and we need to stay diligent and reactive to whatever happens, and not just go because we want to go right now," he insisted.

What is F1's Plan B if the Gulf races are cancelled?

If the Gulf races do fall through, Imola remains the fallback. According to Corriere della Sera, the Italian circuit has been promised compensation for its current preparations if F1 ultimately does go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"I think Plan B is Imola," Sainz said.

"So, yes, go freeze ourselves at Imola and finish the year on a cold note."

Why Sainz's warning matters

Sainz is not calling for a boycott. He says the drivers will follow the FIA and Formula 1. But as a GPDA director, his message is that the decision should keep being tested against events on the ground, right up to the moment the paddock travels.

Fast Facts: Gulf finale
Races at riskQatar and Abu Dhabi
Sainz verdictConfidence "premature"
Sainz roleGPDA director
Plan BImola
MotoGPTwo-thirds against Qatar

Related: Qatar Insists F1 Race Will Go Ahead Amid Regional Uncertainty

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast