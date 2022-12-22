Sainz thinks Leclerc-Vasseur link is good for Ferrari F1 team

Dec.22 - Ferrari is in a "better place" because of Mattia Binotto's leadership, according to Carlos Sainz.

However, the Maranello based team decided to react to the reliability, strategic and other mistakes by ousting its boss ahead of the 2023 season.

"Ultimately it's his decision and I can only wish him the very best," Spaniard Sainz told Italy's Autosprint.

Ferrari has replaced the long-serving Ferrari man with Frenchman Frederic Vasseur, who most recently led the Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo F1 team.

"Mattia meant a lot to me in my first two years at Ferrari," Sainz said. "He listened to me and he trusted me.

"Ferrari is also in a better place thanks to him."

Some, however, think Vasseur's arrival will be more in favour of Charles Leclerc, whose manager Nicholas Todt was previously in business with his fellow Frenchman.

"It's not like I'm starting from scratch," Sainz insisted. "I think I get along well with him and he will be happy with me when he sees me at work.

"I think his relationship with Charles is also good for the team," he added. "It can ensure that he feels more at home within the team."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: